Ghana: Profile of National Team Coaches - Yusif Basigi

Full Name: YUSIF BASIGI

Place of Birth: Daboya

Marital Status: Married

Age: 48 years

Current Team: Hasaacas Ladies

Yusif Basigi was born on March 1, 1972 at Daboya in the Savannah Region.

At a tender age, he developed interest in football but started playing officially as a left-winger with Tamale Road Masters.

He moved abroad to play for Racin Club - Bobo, Burkina Faso and later returned home to play for Police National in Takoradi.

Basigi started taking his coaching badges in 2003 during Ben Koufie's 5-year Football Development Plan.

He attended several basic coaching training courses and seminars where he attained his licenses - CAF Licence 'C', B' and A'. He has a diploma in Education from the Bagabaga Teacher Training College and a degree in Health, Physical Training and Recreation from the University of Education, Winneba.

His hard work and dedication to football gained him the necessary recognition in 2015/2016 when he was adjudged SWAG Coach of the year.

He was later honoured by the Ghana Education Service for his exemplary role in the development and promotion of girls' soccer in the Western Region Schools Sports Federation.

Basigi has had the opportunity to handle the Black Queens as an Assistant Coach from 2011 - 2013 and promoted to Head Coach from 2013 to 2017 and became Head Coach of Black Princesses.

He has been the trainer of Sekondi-based Hassaacas Ladies from 2013 to date and also the P.E Coordinator for the Shama District in the Western Region.

ACCOMPLISHMENTS

.Qualified Black Princesses to Women's U-20 World Cup, France 2018

.Won Gold for Black Queens at 2015 All African Games Competition, Congo Brazzaville

Coached Hasaacas Ladies to win the National Women League, 2011/2012 and 2013/2014

Won 2013 Western Region coach of the year

Coached Hasaacas Ladies to win Victoria Gasteiz cup in Spain in 2009

Won Western Region most outstanding performing coach in 2007

Led Hasaacas Ladies to Kassel-Vellma tournament in Frankfurt Germany in 2006

Won gold in the second cycle regional girls soccer competition in 2004 and 2005

Coached under 15 boy's football team to win gold in 2000

Won SWAG 41st Edition Coach of the Year award 2015

FIFA Fitness Course 2016 September

One month attachment as head coach of ZFK Napredak Krusevac - Serbia (Female Football Club) from May 4 to May 30, 2017

Coach Black Princesses to participate in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup France 2018

Coaching Attachment in ATS Buntentor e.V. at Bremen - Germany from 17th October to November 30, 2018.

Won Gold in the maiden edition of the normalisation special competition organised by GFA Normalisation Committee, April, 2019.

Yusif Basigi is happily married with three (3) children. He is the longest-serving coach as far as women club football coaching in Ghana is concerned.