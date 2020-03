Organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMA), Charter House has postponed its impending Nominees Jam.

The programme was earlier scheduled to take place at Koforidua Jackson's Park in the Eastern Region on April 4, 2020.

The statement signed by the Head of Public Events and Communication, Robert Klah, said, "Management of Charter House, Board of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and Vodafone, regret to announce the postponement of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Nominees Jam, originally scheduled to come off at the Jackson Park, Koforidua, on the 4th of April, 2020."

The statement added that a new date would be announced later, subject to further national directives on public gathering by the government.

They, however, advised the general public to follow the preventive measures issued by the Ghana Health Service, and comply with government's recent directives on public gathering, which are aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.