Ghana: Musiga Backs Government Effort to Curb COVID-19 Spread

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has in a statement, pledged its support to the government of Ghana for its effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The statement signed by the Acting President, Bessa Simons read "The Musicians Union of Ghana has noted with great concern the developments regarding the novel corona virus. We are in full support of the government of Ghana's efforts to curb the spread of the virus."

According to the statement, "all members are advised to obey the directives from the Ghana Health Service and the Government of Ghana, and that, musicians who have travelled overseas in the last two weeks should self-quarantine for the prescribed 14 days."

"For those who are yet to arrive back in the country due to cancelled shows, the union would advise that they submit themselves for voluntary testing and to self isolate until health officials clear them," the statement noted.

To musicians in the country, MUSIGA said it was time to show their love to their fans, as millions of students and families are at home, "we would admonish all musicians to take time to understand the personal hygiene routines recommended by the Ghana Health Service and trumpet it through social media and other digital platforms available to us."

It added that, in conjunction with the sector ministry and the Ghana Health Service would soon be rolling out a comprehensive educational plan against the spread of the viral disease.