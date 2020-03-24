Ghana: Clubs Warned Against League Violation

21 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has told League Clubs (Premier League, Division One League and Women's League) that clubs that uses unqualified players in any match will be referred to the Disciplinary Committee once the GFA discovers the infraction as stated in the Disciplinary Code.

This was contained in a statement issued by the FA on Thursday.

"As stated in Article 22(4) of the Disciplinary Code, "the Disciplinary Committee has also the capacity to act ex officio," the statement said.

Consequently, the GFA has assured all participants and stakeholders of the game that GFA will comply with its rules and refer all such clubs to the Disciplinary Committee for the appropriate action to be taken.

Meanwhile, the GFA has closed its offices until further notice because of Coronavirus concerns.

The statement has since urged its members including clubs, Regional Football Associations, etc to use the online systems of the GFA (email, Registration System - FIFA Connect) to communicate with the Secretariat until the offices reopen.

It said the GFA will continue to engage with the Ministry of Health and Ghana Health Service on the next steps and inform its staff and stakeholders accordingly of any changes.

This is part of the precautionary measures being undertaken by the Executive Council of the GFA to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Its reminding clubs that are still engaged in training to desist with immediate effect and fully respect the directive from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

