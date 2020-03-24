Liberia: Coronavirus Kukujumuku Unraveling in Liberia

23 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
opinion By Jerry Wehtee Wion

The Coronavirus kukujumuku has just started in Liberia and it is going to get really ugly and deadly like Ebola if we don't get our acts together. By not subjecting people arriving at RI Airport to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period is the biggest mistake by the government. Bet you there are many Liberians who are infected that don't know they are carrying the virus.

We just didn't learn any lessons from the Ebola crisis. Ellen and her corrupt government stole the billions$ that were given to Liberia to upgrade the healthcare system. Ellen's older sister Jenny Bernard was National Healthcare Coordinator and also was Board Chairman for Just For Killing (JFK) Hospital. Look at JFK today. You can't even take your dog there for treatment and our people are going to die like flies from Coronavirus.

What sense does it make to build a brand-new hospital, #14 Military in Schufflin when the money could have gone to upgrading and equipping JFK Hospital? Why quarantine people in a building that has no running water and flush toilet?

The Ministry of Health and the National Institute of Health lack the expertise to deal with this virus. The fact that they are simply checking body temperatures at RI Airport and not the looking for the virus is national disaster to begin with. Now we have a nightmare on our hands by allowing people with the virus to mingle with the rest of the population as with Nat Blamah and now Lenda Russ and Lorraine Mason and possibly all those they came in contact with.

I knew the government wasn't ready to deal with this killer Coronavirus by its flawed policy at RI Airport that allowed people in from Convid-19-prone countries to to self-quarantine. That is a disaster. Add to that you have government big shots who are not subjecting themselves to the mandatory 14-day quarantine as we saw with Blamah.

Now healthcare workers at JFK Hospital are exposing themselves to the virus by not having the proper PPEs ( Personal Protective Equipment.)

Finally, it was very disgusting to see government officials this week at the Ministry of Information Press Briefings using the same microphone and not washing their hands including Ministers Len Eugene Nagbe, Jallah, Fahngon, NIH doctors telling Liberians about how to combat the virus. Welcome to the kukujumuku. Just a thought and not a sermon.

Washington, DC, USA

Post Views: 8

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.