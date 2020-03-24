Zimbabwe: Mubaiwa Trial Postponed

Photo: Columbus Mavhunga/VOA
Good old times ... Marry Chiwenga and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).
24 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

The trial of Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, on the charge of assaulting the family maid failed to open yesterday after the State applied for postponement.

It will now run from May 12 to 15.

Deputy chief magistrate Mr Crispen Mberewere deferred the matter after the State's application for a postponement.

Mubaiwa was represented by Ms Beatrice Mtetwa while Ms Netsai Mushayabasa appeared for the State.

Three State witnesses who were in attendance were warned to return to court on May 12. Mubaiwa is charged with assaulting the family maid, Delight Munyoro, at Hellenic School in Borrowdale following an altercation over the custody of children.

In another case, former Heath and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa, who is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office, appeared in court yesterday, but his trial was deferred to April 30 at the request of his new lawyer, Mr Innocent Chingarande, who needed for more time to go through the record and familiarise with the case.

According to the State outline, Parirenyatwa is alleged to have ordered NatPharm board chairman, Dr George Washaya, to terminate Flora Nancy Sifeku's contract as managing director, saying he required her services at his then ministry.

He further directed Dr Washaya to appoint Newman Madzikwa as acting managing director of NatPharm with effect from June 1, 2018.

The board complied with the directive resulting in Sifeku and Madzikwa, both being given six-month contracts with effect from June to November 30, 2018.

This resulted in NatPharm paying two salaries concurrently to Sifeku and Madzikwa for the managing director's position, prejudicing NatPharm of $30 000.

Read the original article on The Herald.

