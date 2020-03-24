Zimbabwe: Harrison to Give Players a Break

24 March 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

HIGHLANDERS coach, Mark Harrison, is aware of the shortcomings which need urgent redress in his team.

But, he will be de-congesting their training programme to reduce boredom, in the initial phases of the 60-day coronavirus-enforced season delay.

The 2020 season, which was supposed to get underway last weekend, was shelved for, at least, two months after the Premier Soccer League took heed of President Mnangagwa's ban on gatherings of more than 100 people.

Top-flight teams had geared for the start of the new season before the Covid-19 pandemic quickly spread to African countries, leaving authorities with no option but to ban congregations that attract big crowds.

And Highlanders have moved to adopt a flexible routine, which will minimise burn-out, but keeps the players in good shape.

Harrison told The Herald he has already started implementing the new strategy crafted to retain the players' sharpness for matches.

"We have changed our training programme otherwise the players will get bored, burn out and lose focus," said Harrison.

"So, we are going to reduce the intensity in the first two or three weeks of the break before we return to our normal training regime in the run-up to the season kick-off.

"We just need to keep working on the team's shape, on the way we play, try to improve in all departments and make sure we have confidence in what we do."

The English gaffer was given a reminder of the challenges that come with coaching Bosso when his team lost 0-2 to FC Platinum in a Castle Challenge Cup match.

There was chaos at Barbourfields with some Bosso hooligans targeting the FC Platinum fans with missiles.

But, Harrison, who has signed a handful of players since joining the side in January, has pleaded with the fans to be united as he attempts to win the league title.

"To the (Highlanders) supporters, I want to promise them that every game that we are going to play, we will be trying to win," he said.

"The players I have at my disposal are able to perform and we might make it at the end but, then, it's a long way to go.

"We must keep improving and I foresee them happy at the end, we need to keep on pushing.

"I think this break gives me more time to know the players better."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.