Zimbabwe: Ranl Warn Clubs

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League have once again warned clubs against rescheduling their matches without going through the proper channels.

They say this is meant to avoid a situation where teams fail to complete their games by the end of the season.

After three rounds of matches, some of the clubs have a game in hand.

RANL secretary-general, Moses Gukurume, underscored the importance for clubs to stick to the fixtures released at the beginning of the season.

"What we did, before the season started, is that we issued out a letter to clubs, asking them to give us their commitment to say they are properly funded, properly sponsored," he said.

"Our code of conduct say you can only cancel a game through the fixtures secretary on a Tuesday."

"If they don't follow the proper procedures, they risk their points being forfeited."

"If a team postpones a game, according to the rules of the code of conduct, that postponed game should be played within 14 days, failure of which that rule then applies, that game again will be forfeited.

"We gave clubs the fixtures at the start of the season."

"We are looking also at saying, if a team continuously postpone their games, it basically means that they are not prepared for the season, so they will again go under the disciplinary process."

Some of the outstanding games include the match between ZDF and Platinum Queens.

However, ZDF communicated with the authorities.

"ZDF communicated in writing that they had Independence Day preparations but now that it is no longer being held we will see what happens."

"But they got a waiver (at the moment) because of coronavirus," said Gukurume.