Zimbabwe: Jaure's Football Career Faces Defining Moment

DYNAMOS skipper, Partson Jaure, will need, at least eight weeks, to recover from the skull fracture he suffered in a car accident at the weekend.

There are also lingering doubts whether he will continue with his football career. The 29-year-old was recently appointed DeMbare skipper following his return to the club.

The defender is being treated at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted into the private wards on Monday.

DeMbare team doctor, Robert Musara, said there was visible progress yesterday after the player regained full consciousness and was responding well to treatment.

He is currently under the expert care of neurosurgeons. Musara however, said Jaure could need minimum of eight weeks to be back on his feet.

"It takes about eight to 10 weeks to heal completely from that type of skull fracture.

"But, it could also take less depending on the size of the fracture and the healing process.

"Everything depends on what the specialists decide is the best for him in the current situation.

"He can be operated on and it takes less time to heal and there is also an option to manage it conservatively but it takes more time.

"It's all up to the doctors to do what they see best," said Musara.

Jaure re-joined Dynamos this season from a short stint with Manica Diamonds.

He took over the skipper's armband from veteran Edward Sadomba, who retired at the end of the 2019 season.

The defender has been actively involved in the club's pre-season training and on Saturday he featured in a practice game against Division One side Simba Bhora at Motor Action.

Jaure was also appointed captain of the locally-based Warriors who are set for the CHAN tournament to be held in Cameroon.

The tournament, however, has been put on hold because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The defender was rushed to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals unconscious and with a heavily bandaged head after his car veered off the road during the early hours of Sunday.

There were fears about the extent of the injuries but the defender was diagnosed with a depressed skull after a full CT scan yesterday.

He also had bad facial injuries.

However, head injuries in contact sports like football have been described as a ticking time bomb.

British midfielder, Ryan Mason, was forced to retire from football at the age of 26 years on medical advice two years ago.

The Hull City midfielder sustained a fractured skull in a clash of heads with Chelsea's Gary Cahill while defending a corner kick at the Stamford Bridge pitch.

He had surgery at St Mary's Hospital in London and was released eight days later but had struggled with his recovery.

Mason eventually returned to training but "the question was not just about football but about his life" when the player went to see a third specialist.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper, Petr Cech, also suffered a head injury that threatened his career.

Cech managed to return but had to wear a protective helmet for over 10 years.

Musara said they were hoping for the best for Jaure.

"Yes, he might be affected but we have seen some players coming back like Petr Cech.

"He had a nasty head injury but he managed to play on with a protective mask," said Musara.

Jaure was recently given the task to lead the Warriors at the CHAN tournament.

Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic is also hoping for the best.

"It was sad to hear he was involved in a car accident. I am going to visit him during the week to wish him good recovery.

"Hopefully he gets back to the pitch soon," said Loga.