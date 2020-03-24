Sudan: Manis Briefed On Situations in N. Darfur State

El Fasher — Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis was informed on overall situations in the North Darfur State and the state efforts to improve the people's living besides precautionary measures being taken by the state government on prevention against coronavirus.

The Minister gave directive , when he met at his office Sunday Wali of North Darfur State Maj. Gen. Malik Ala Tayeb Khojali, on necessity of conducting reconciliations among tribes and patching the social fabrics for local communities for areas southern El Fasher town, commending endeavors made by the State regarding security stability, people living and anti-coronavirus measures.

He undertook to stand alongside the state in its efforts to provide people with basic services and improve their living.

The Wali of North Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Khojali, for his part, underlined in a statement to SUNA stability of security and humanitarian situations across the state.

He added that that he briefed the Minister of Cabinet Affairs on overall security situations and that he discussed with him the state efforts to improve people living provide people of the state with the basic services.

The Wali of North Darfur called the federal government to support the state in areas of improvement of people living and service provision as North Darfur is one of states which have been affected by war in Darfur.