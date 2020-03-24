Sudan: National Laboratory - Examined Coronavirus Specimens Reached 83

23 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The General Director for the National Public Health Laboratory, Prof. Abu-Bakr Ibrahim Ahmed has announced that the total number of the Coronavirus suspected specimen which were examined until, yesterday, Sunday, reached 83, 81 out of them tested negative and 2 positive announced earlier by the Federal Minister of Health.

Prof. Abu-Bakr, interviewed by SUNA, Monday, underlined that the National Public Health Laboratory doesn't hand over the results to anybody, but the concerned circles represented in the Director of the General Administration of the Health Emergencies and the isolation centers.

"The laboratory does not announce the results nor talk about them, so declaring positive cases is one of the tasks of the Federal Minister of Health" He concluded.

