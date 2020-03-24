Sudan: Minister of Health in Sinnar State Meets UNICEF Delegation

Senga — Caretaker Minister of Health and Social Development in Sinnar state Dr. Alaam Al-Huda Mustafa Abu Kilab met Monday at his office with UNICEF delegation in the presence of Director of Basic Health Care Directorate and the manager of organizations and the food director.

The meeting discussed signing of annual plan for implementing UNICEF subsidized activities and affirmed continuity of UNICEF activities based on the state's needs for such support.

The attendees to the meeting also confirmed the health and food budgetary which was estimated to reaching over $700,000 for the year 2020.

UNICEF representative Nadir Al Feel asserted that these activities should strengthening the role of health services in the state calling on for implementation of activities according to the schedule and the approved plan.