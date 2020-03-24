Malawi: Election Re-Run Slated for July, Says Electoral Commission

23 March 2020
Radio France Internationale
Malawi's electoral commission says it will re-run the country's presidential election on 2 July following the annulment of last year's vote over irregularities. Malawi's constitutional court had overturned the outcome of the 2019 polls handing incumbent President Peter Mutharika a second term in office.

Electoral commission chief Jane Ansah told journalists on Monday that "fresh elections" would be held on 2 July, the AFP news agency reported.

Malawi's constitutional court had said last year's elections on 21 May were marred by numerous irregularities including the use of correction fluid on voter tally sheets.

Mutharika is appealing the court's ruling and the case is expected to be heard by the supreme court on 15 April, according to AFP. The constitutional court had last month ruled that fresh polls would be held within 150 days.

