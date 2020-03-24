South Africa: COVID-19 and Capitalism - 'Pandemics... Have Their Roots in Environmental Change and Ecosystem Disturbances'

24 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Dale T. Mckinley

As the escalating crisis of the climate crisis is so tragically and consistently showing, unless there is a reframing of human consciousness and practice centred on planetary health (which umbilically links human and ecosystem health), then our world is heading for a future of perennial planetary disasters.

Foundations

Understandably, the dominant focus (conceptually and practically), of most governments, media outlets and the general public both globally and in South Africa, has been on understanding and confronting the immediate impact and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In particular, this focus has been directed at global as well as national impacts and responses related to human health and economic relations.

For the most part, however, what has been missing is an understanding of the pandemic's more foundational causes. As we move through this unprecedented crisis such an understanding can potentially provide fertile ground for some of the conceptual and practical systemic changes we so desperately need.

At the heart of the multi-level crises that this virus has unleashed is the fact that so little is known about it and that it is not an isolated case. The reasons for this are there to find if we look hard enough.

Namely, that the...

