Tunisia: Covid-19 - 3 Placed Under House Arrest, 15 Self-Quarantined in Manouba

24 March 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three inhabitants of the Douar Hicher neighbourhood (Manouba governorate) have been placed under house arrest on the decision of the regional self-quarantine monitoring committee, says a report issued by the Manouba governorate.

The committee further decided to place 15 others in self-quarantine to oblige them to comply with the measures in force to reduce the spread àf Covid-19. These individuals have not respected the mandatory self-quarantine measure in Tunisia for all citizens returning from clusters of Covid-19.

Since the enforcement of the mandatory self-quarantine measure on March 19, the overall number of citizens placed under house arrest has reached 5 held under security surveillance, while the number of those self-quarantined has reached 22.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

