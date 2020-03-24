South African Economy Goes On Shutdown

analysis

The three-week lockdown from midnight 26 March announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa will bring most of the economy to a grinding halt, including the mines. Relief packages have also been announced, but a lot more will be required before this is all said and done, and it's not clear where the money is going to come from.

The economy is going to shut down. Well, some crucial sectors will operate such as food distribution, banking and the JSE. But basically it will come juddering to a halt. Power demand will plunge, so at least Eskom should be able to keep the lights burning. Things are that bad: Eskom might actually work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa knows the costs that will be inflicted on an already moribund economy, and any forecasts at the moment can only be a thumbsuck. The contraction will be massive - depression-sized seems almost certain - and the economy's ability to get back on its feet will be put to a severe test.

But the human and economic costs of not acting decisively will be far higher.

"The action we are taking now will have lasting economic costs... But we are convinced that the cost of not acting...