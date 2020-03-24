Algeria: Coronavirus - President Tebboune Announces Series of 'Immediate Measures'

23 March 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune announced Sunday a series of measures to implement immediately as part of the measures taken to face the spread of Coronavirus.

These measures were announced in a meeting of the Council of ministers chaired by President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Council started its works by listening to a report presented by Prime minister on the governmental action during the last two weeks, before listening to a communication by Minister of Finance on the financial situation in the country, after which President of the Republic made his decision "to postpone the supplementary finance bill" until the assessment of the effects of financial measures at the governmental level as well as the evolution of the situation in the world, said the source.

President Tebboune also gave an instruction to stop the conclusion of study and service agreements with foreign offices, which will save Algeria about USD7 billion, in addition to the postponement of the launch of projects whose works haven't been yet launched, except for shadow areas projects as well as the project relating to the construction of a cancer hospital in Djelfa.

In this regard, President Tebboune ordered to take into consideration, when elaborating the supplementary finance law, the losses incurred by the operators because of the spread of Coronavirus, while instructing Sonatrach group to reduce from USD14 to 7 billion the exploitation expenses and investment expenses in order to preserve exchange reserves.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.