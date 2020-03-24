South Africa: Warriors Lose Sipamla, Magala to Lions

The Lions Cricket franchise announced on Monday that Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Wesley Marshall and Tladi Bokako will join their set-up ahead of the 2020/21 domestic season.

Having retained some of its key senior players as well as attracting young talented players, the franchise can also boast six national Cricket South Africa contracted players.

The six CSA contracted players are Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius and Beuran Hendricks.

"I'm delighted with our squad which I believe is a sound mix between youthful energy and excitement coupled with, steady experienced heads to cope during pressurized situations to steer our Lions team to great success in the season ahead," said Jono Leaf-Wright Imperial Lions CEO.

"We have successfully retained the majority of our players namely Aaron Phangiso, Nicky van der Bergh, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Dominic Hendricks, Nono Pongolo, Ryan Rickelton, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Joshua Richards and Malusi Siboto.

"We are extremely excited to attract some of the exciting new players to bolster the squad further, namely Lutho Sipamla (from Warriors and a Proteas player), Sisanda Magala (from Warriors), Wesley Marshall (from Easterns) and Tladi Bokako (from Cape Cobras)."

"We've worked extremely hard at securing the players that we believe will produce thrilling cricket whilst representing the Lions Cricket brand with the upmost pride both on the field and off it," said Lions cricket president Archie Pretorius.

2020/2021 Lions Squad:

Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Aaron Phangiso, Nicky van der Bergh, Bjorn Fortuin, Wiaan Mulder, Dominic Hendricks, Nono Pongolo, Ryan Rickelton, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rapulana, Delano Potgieter, Joshua Richards, Malusi Siboto, Lutho Sipamla, Sisanda Magala, Wesley Marshall and Tladi Bokako

Source: Sport24