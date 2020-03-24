Nigeria: Osun Assembly Suspends Activities for 16 Days

Osogbo — In a bid to put preventive measure in place and to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19, the Osun State House of Assembly yesterday suspended all the parliamentary activities for two weeks.

Meanwhile, state Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has urged people of the state not to panic but to obey government's simple instructions and directives.

He also advised the people to follow simple hygiene, saying together, we shall win the war against coronavirus and keep our state safe and secure.

The Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Information, Hon Kunle Akande, disclosed this during a press conference held at the Assembly complex.

Flanked by the Chairman, Assembly Committee on Health, Hon. Adenike Abioye, Akande said the decision to suspend parliamentary activities, sessions, hearing for the next 16 days came on the resolution of the Assembly in their plenary session.

He said with confirmed cases of 36 and one death by the NCDC, it is expedient for the Assembly to suspend all gathering to prevent the possible spread of the deadly coronavirus.

According to him, "Osun State House of Assembly wishes to announce the immediate suspension of all parliament activities, sessions, hearing for the next 16 days.

"Governor Oyetola had last Friday ordered the closure of all public gathering, including churches, mosques and schools to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

"We appeal to our people to observe all precautions of regular hand washing, use of hand sanitizer, observe social distance and avoiding large gatherings.

"We equally charge the state government under the able leadership of Governor Oyetola to strengthen its resolve in combating this menace and activate necessary emergency public health protocols."

Addressing the people of the state in a broadcast yesterday on the COVID-19 outbreak which is sweeping around the world and leaving frightening casualties in its trail, the Assembly said its symptoms include fever, tiredness, dry cough and difficulty in breathing in severe cases.

The committee chairman said the deadly virus which took the whole world by surprise recently, has now assumed the status of a pandemic, adding: "Reports say there are currently over 250,000 cases globally with over 10,000 deaths.

"As part of immediate measures to prevent an outbreak, we constituted three committees to decisively deal with the situation. These are the Technical Response Committee, the Economic Impact Committee and the Communication Committee. These three committees, which consist of experts in the respective fields, report directly to my office under my leadership."