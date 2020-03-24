South Africa: Right Now, Local Credit Markets Are Not As Deep and Liquid As Ramaphosa Says

analysis

Last night President Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that our financial markets are deep and liquid. But that is not the case. Asset managers are saying the credit market is seizing up and that bolder action from the SA Reserve Bank -- not merely a verbal commitment -- is urgently needed to restore the market to efficient functioning.

South African credit markets are experiencing an acute liquidity crunch and the central bank will need to be bolder than it has been if it wants to restore equilibrium to a financial market that greases the wheels of the economy.

In his speech last night, President Cyril Ramaphosa assured us that South Africa has a strong financial market with deep and liquid markets. He said the SA Reserve Bank (SARB) was ready to do what it takes to make sure the financial sector operates well "during this very difficult time", a statement that mirrors similarly firm commitments made by the main developed market central banks over the past few weeks.

However, he didn't detail any further actions that might be forthcoming from the Bank when, in reality, the SARB is falling further and further behind global central banks in adopting the strong...