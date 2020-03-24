Nigeria: Coronavirus - Buhari to Returnee Govt Officials - You Must Self-Isolate

Muhammadu Buhari has slammed a self-isolation order on all Federal Government officials who had just returned from Germany on an official engagement.

"The President has ordered all FG officials who have returned from high burden COVID-19 countries to self-isolate after some of them returned from Germany last week, refusing to embark on self-isolation.

"Some of them were reported to have been coughing loudly and continuously recently.

"He has ordered that all FG officials who may have recently returned from a trip to any of the high burden countries 'must be made' to isolate even where they refused to do so voluntarily," Villa sources said.

The President's daughter, who returned last week from the UK, went straight into self-isolation, according to a Tweet from the First Lady. Also, the DG of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), who visited China at the earlier days of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, had self-isolated on return to the country.

Recall that the DG, while addressing the media last week Thursday after the NEC meeting at the Villa, was asked to comment on the tweet by the First Lady that her daughter who had just returned from the UK is self-isolating.

He responded praising the first family for good leadership.

The sources said large delegations would no longer be received at the Presidential Villa until further notice while any presidential events in the country with large attendance have also been cancelled.

"The Presidential order is to ensure that the Presidency sets a good example regarding social distancing and discouragement of large gatherings." Meanwhile, the President has cancelled FEC and the National Council of State meetings scheduled for the week.

