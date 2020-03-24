Mozambique: Mocimboa da Praia Occupied

24 March 2020
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)
By Joseph Hanlon

Mocimboa da Praia was occupied by insurgents this morning (Monday 23 March) and at 18h00 this afternoon was still under their control with no military response, report Estacio Valoi and Nazira Suleimane of Moz24Horas. In two press conferences today, the spokesperson for the General Command of the Mozambican police, Orlando Mudumane, confirmed the attack.

He told reporters in Maputo that the insurgents had attacked and occupied the barracks of the defence forces, where they hoisted their black flag. Apparently senior and more experienced officials had recently moved to the main base in Mueda, leaving newly arrived officials in charge in Mocimboa.

The police commander Bernardino Rafael made a flying visit with press last Monday (16 March) to show the press everything was in control. President Nyusi visited Mueda on 13 March. (AIM, @Verdade, O Pais, 23 Mar; CDD 22 Mar) The town of Mocimboa da Praia was occupied for a day in the first action of the civil war, on 5 October 2017.

Insurgents apparently arrived by both sea and land, and also attacked the police station, freeing prisoners. Houses have been burned and a school and other infrastructure destroyed. Dozens of people have fled in panic to the local hospital and mosques, assuming them to be safer. The invaders have built barricades on the main roads leading into the town, which they control.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Mozambique News Reports And Clippings. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Mozambique News Reports And Clippings

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.