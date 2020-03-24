Nigeria: Buhari Tests Negative for COVID-19, Kyari Is Positive

Photo: CDC/Unsplash
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
24 March 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative for the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus), following a test for the disease that was carried out yesterday on the president by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), THISDAY can report.

The NCDC has informed the president on the outcome his negative result this morning in Abuja.

According to presidential sources, the test for the president was necessitated after his Chief of Staff, Mr. Abba Kyari tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Kyari had travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

He was said to have been at a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria all through Sunday, where he reportedly started to cough.

Subsequently, he voluntarily submitted himself for testing and was informed of his status yesterday.

Kyari has however gone into absolute isolation following the test result.

THISDAY gathered that he is hale and hearty and showing no symptoms apart from the occasional cough.

Details later...

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.