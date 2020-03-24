Namibia: Zambian Man Denied Bail On Murder Charge

A 26-YEAR-OLD Zambian man who allegedly fatally shot his wife last week and is facing a murder charge was denied bail in the Katima Mulilo Magistrates Court on Friday.

Lionga Mawaya (26) a security guard allegedly shot his wife Nawa Mwiya (21) with his service pistol on Wednesday in Macaravan West compound at Katima Mulilo. After the shooting he fled the scene but was arrested on Thursday.

His case was postponed to 01 June 2020 to allow for further police investigations and to allow Mawaya to apply for legal aid.

Zambezi regional spokesperson, Kisco Sitali, told The Namibian that after shooting his wife the suspect fled from the scene with the shot-gun. However, before fleeing to Zambia he handed over the gun to his supervisor.

"On Thursday he was arrested in Zambia by Zambian authorities and handed over to us," he said.

He appeared before magistrate Boyd Namushinga, while Donnevan Schuster prosecuted.