Sudan: Curfew Declared in Sudan

Khartoum — The National Security and Defence Council decided in its meeting today evening, imposition of curfew in all towns of the Sudan from 08:00 pm until 06:00 am of the next day as of tomorrow (Tuesday) March 24.
