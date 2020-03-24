Sudan: FM Sends Solidarity Message to Italian Counterpart

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Asma Mohammed Abdalla, on Monday, sent a solidatory an condolence message to her Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, expressing full solidarity with the Government and the people of the friendly Italian Republic who are fighting the Coronavirus pandemic which became a real challenge against all the humanity.

The minister expressed confidence that the great Italian nation is capable to overcome this emergency crisis in the near future.

The Foreign Minister, through her Italian counterpart, on behalf of the government and people of Sudan conveyed the sincere condolences to the families and the loved ones of the victims, wishing the patients quick recovery.

The Sudanese-Italian relations have recently witnessed remarkable developments , where the Italian government expressed strong support to the Sudanese people and their revolution through the strong and expressive speech delivered by the Italian Prime Minister , Giuseppe Conte before the 74 session of the United Nations General Assembly and the recent visit to Sudan by the Italian Deputy Foreign Minister, Emanuela Del Re.