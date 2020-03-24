Sudan: People's Movement Studies Government Response On Security Arrangements

23 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The delegation of the People's Movement, (North) led by Malik Aggar to Juba Negotiations said the movement is currently studying the response of the Government Negtiation delegation on the paper it presented on the security arrangements.

The Movement's Deputy Chairman and the Head of the delegation, Yasser Arman affirmed that his movement presented a paper concerning its vision on the security arrangements to the government delegation and then, received the response prior to study it and to respond to the government delegation.

Arman said in press statement following the end of security arrangements session, in Juba, that other meetings will be held to reach a comprehensive peace agreement.

