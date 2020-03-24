Sudan: State Raised to Full Alert in N. Kordofan to Ward Off Coronavirus

23 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obied — Director General of Ministry of Health and Social Development in North Kordofan State Dr Ahmed Ragab said the State ahas raised the state to full alert to ward off coronavirus , noting that educational campaigns and precautionary measures are continuing.

Dr Ragab underscored stability of health situations in the various areas of the state and the North Kordofan is free of coronavirus cases

This came Monday while the Director General was chairing meeting of the Anti- Coronavirus Committee in North Kordofan State at premises of the Ministry.

During the meeting, the Ministry Director General presented a report on current situations and efforts exerted to ward off the virus , stressing on necessity of applying directives of Ministry of Health and the health advices.

Representative of the World Health Organization(WHO) in North Kordofan Dr Ahmed Suleiman indicated to importance of educational campaigns for raising awareness of people of the State.

He hailed decision issued by the concerned authorities on reducing number of employees and workers at the institutions.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.