Sudan: State Raised to Full Alert in N. Kordofan to Ward Off Coronavirus

Obied — Director General of Ministry of Health and Social Development in North Kordofan State Dr Ahmed Ragab said the State ahas raised the state to full alert to ward off coronavirus , noting that educational campaigns and precautionary measures are continuing.

Dr Ragab underscored stability of health situations in the various areas of the state and the North Kordofan is free of coronavirus cases

This came Monday while the Director General was chairing meeting of the Anti- Coronavirus Committee in North Kordofan State at premises of the Ministry.

During the meeting, the Ministry Director General presented a report on current situations and efforts exerted to ward off the virus , stressing on necessity of applying directives of Ministry of Health and the health advices.

Representative of the World Health Organization(WHO) in North Kordofan Dr Ahmed Suleiman indicated to importance of educational campaigns for raising awareness of people of the State.

He hailed decision issued by the concerned authorities on reducing number of employees and workers at the institutions.