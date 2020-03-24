Sudan: Mediation Affirms Continuity of Negotiations Despite Precautionary Measures to Combat Coronavirus

Juba — The southern mediation for the Sudanese peace negotiations in Juba has affirmed continuation of the negotiation between the government and the Revolutionary Front despite the exceptional circumstances faced by the Republic of South Sudan and the whole world due to the precautionary measures from coronavirus and to ensure that infection is not transmitted to South Sudan and that the negotiating parties hosted in South Sudan are not harmed.

In a press statement, member of the southern mediation, Dr. Dhio Mattok, said after a sitting of negotiation between the government and the People's Movement - North and the Revolutionary Front, on the security arrangements for the two areas, that the spirit will and determination to achieve peace is prevailing the negotiation atmosphere..

He renewed the mediation determination to help the government and the Revolutionary Front achieve a comprehensive peace agreement in the set time.

Mattok stressed that the southern mediation will never allow cornonavirus to halt the peace process in Sudan.

He explained that the mediation attempted to deal in accordance with the directives and instructions of the Ministry of Health and that these guidelines were applied in the morning negotiation sitting between the government and the SPLM - North delegations and managed to reduce the number of negotiators and confine themselves to the main negotiators, besides the commitment to using masks, sitting at an appropriate distance, washing hands with detergents and disinfectants and to avoid handshaking.

He stressed that the security arrangements issue necessitate concern by the parties and participation of the leaders and field commanders, therefore the mediation has been keen to apply the precautionary and preventive measures, stressing that the southern mediation is keen to hear the views of all persons.

Dr. Mattok pointed out that the sitting was assigned to discussing the security arrangements for the two areas and completing the talks on the remaining issues.

He said that the track of Darfur has delivered to the government a paper on the security arrangements and that the government has responded to this paper, adding that the track of Darfur has called for some time to study the government reply.