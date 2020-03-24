Sudan: Al-Burhan to Direct Shorltly Important Address to Sudanese Nation

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan is to direct shortly an important address to the Sudanese nation through multi-media and social media.
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO Nutrition
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability