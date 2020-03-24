Sudan: Khartoum State - American Offers On Producing Cooking Gas From Wastes

Khartoum — Khartoum State has been studying offers presented by US companies including establishment of factories for recycling wastes for producing cooking gas, fuels and cleaned power.

Caretaker Wali of Khartoum State Gen. Ahmed Abdoon Hammad has directed formation of sub committees for studying assessing offers presented by the American companies that the committees are to submit their reports within a week prior to signature of executive protocols.

Gen. Hammad said, while he was chairing a joint meeting that drew representatives of the US companies and the Secretary General of the Higher Council for Environment Dr Bushra Hamid Ahmed, that removal of environmental distortions, waste management are the state's top priorities.

The meeting reaffirmed importance of the US companies offers particularly that related to setting up a factory with international standards for recycling wastes.