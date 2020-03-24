Sudan: Security and Defence Council Declares Curfew

Khartoum — The Security and Defence Council, represented in the higher health and security emergency committee, has issued a statement in which it declared curfew from 08:00 pm until 06:00 am as of tomorrow (Tuesday).

The council also decided ban of travel buses to and from the states as of 06:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26.

The statement read over by the Transitional Sovereign Council's member, Prof. Siddiq Tawer, called on the citizens to bide by the health instructions issued by the higher health and security emergency committee successively.

The committee has referred in its statement to the outbreak of the new (Corona 19) virus, the levels of dealing with the spread of the disease, the efforts of the Ministry of Health in monitoring cases of infection with the virus in Sudan, the death of a Sudanese victim, the infection of a foreigner with the virus and absence of a cure and vaccines for coronavirus.