Sudan: Unamid Pakistani Contingent Conducts Awareness Raising Workshop On Covid-19 in North Darfur

23 March 2020
United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (El Fasher)
UNAMID Pakistani contingent conducts awareness raising workshop on COVID-19 in north Darfur

18 March; In the backdrop of the outbreak of the Novel Corona Virus Disease (C0VID-19) pandemic, UNAMID's Pakistani peacekeepers conducted a series of workshops on COVID-19 at the Mission's Team Site in Kabkabiya, North Darfur. The workshops were aimed at raising awareness among UNAMID staff and the Kabkabiya local community on the importance of taking precautionary measures, such as the use of face masks, frequent hand washing, use of personal protective equipment and maintenance of good personal hygiene to control the spread of the virus, if and when it occurs in the area.

information regarding COVID-19 outbreak, mode of transmission, signs & symptoms and precautionary measures to be taken were highlighted in these workshops. The Pakistani doctors educated the participants about handshake avoidance, distancing of at least one meter or so from others, avoidance of crowded places and maintaining good personal hygiene.

Two Pakistani health specialists, namely Lt Colonel Noshad and Major Dr. Amna Malik, the Team Site COVID-19 Coordinator Major Dr. Jibran and the Duty Medical Officer, Captain Dr. Kamran conducted the workshops.

Pamphlets and posters on COVID-19 and precautionary measures to be taken to control its spread were also distributed to participants.

The participants appreciated the efforts of Pakistani Doctors to valuable knowledge the received during the workshop and expressed their readiness to share the information gained during these workshops with the staff and local community.

At the end of workshops, participants were also screened for COVID-19 with infrared thermometer and were found to be negative. Similar workshops will be conducted as part of the community outreach activities to raise awareness amongst local community as well as UNAMID Staff.

