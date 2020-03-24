Tanzania: Dar Firm Focuses On Exporting Recycles Plastic Bottles

23 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DAR ES SALAAM based A-One Products & Bottlers Company Ltd has assured the Vice-President's Office that it is recycling used blue and black plastic bottles, producing a raw material that is exported to African and Arab countries.

The company's Chief Executive Officer, Mr C. Reddy, assured amused Minister of State in the Vice Presidents Office (Union and Environment) Mussa Zungu, that the company had the latest expertise in recycling plastic bottles and producing raw material for manufacturers in other countries.

"We have a good market in Namibia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates. We would be exporting to Italy if it had not been for the outbreak of the Corona 19 Virus pandemic," Mr Reddy reported.

He told the minister that collection of plastic blue and black bottles had created a side-line economic activity for enterprising Dar es Salaam residents and others in upcountry regions.

In Dar es Salam collectors are depositing bottles at Mbezi Jogoo centre in Ubungo District and at Shekilango centre in Kinondoni District.

The Minister said: "The government is creating conducive environment for investment and doing business.

We find a lot of consolation and comfort when we visit and witness successful investors like you," the minister told his audience at the factory premises in Mbagala area, Temeke District.

He called on young people countrywide to rise to the opportunity and collect plastic bottles now that they have a ready market. Mr Zungu said collecting bottle would clean the environment and be an economic activity of collectors.

The minister said the government would work closely with recycling firms to ensure the Environmental Management Act, 2004 and particularly the 2009 Regulations on Control and Management of Solid Waste were strictly adhered to.

The council's Director General Samuel Gwamaka said the council supported all initiatives that aimed at making Tanzania's environment clean and safe and called on people to organise themselves and collect used plastic bottles for sale

Read the original article on Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

