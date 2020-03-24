Tanzania: More Than 40bn/ - Spent On Damaged Infrastructure

MORE than 40bn/- has been spent on renovating dilapidated infrastructures as rains continue to pound several parts of the country, the Minister for Works, Transport and Communication, Isack Kamwelwe said.

Explaining, Mr Kamwelwe also instructed the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads) Regional Managers to conduct time to time inspection of the roads and bridges.

"Tanroads is conducting survey to know the extent the road infrastructures have been damaged by the ongoing rains countrywide. As of now, more than 40bn/- has been used to repair the damaged infrastructures," the Minister told reporters.

He said that the managers must ensure that they repair and maintain damaged sections of the roads and bridges after the end of every rainy season in May so that they become passable.

"What we are doing now is short time maintenance, since we cannot do major overhaul with the ongoing rains" he insisted.

In a related development, Mr Kamwelwe called upon the public to report to the responsible authority once they discover any damaged infrastructure so that immediate action could be taken.

He urged the managers to also routinely inspect the roads and properly spend the 7bn/- set for such emergencies.

He said that any manager who will not carry out his/her duty well, the result would be uncalled for inconveniences to the road users that he would not tolerate.

The Minister said the country is experiencing above average rain thus urged the citizens to follow and monitor weather updates and alerts being issued by the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA).