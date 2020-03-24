Tanzania: Govt Pushes for Supervision of Health Centre Services

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government in charge of Health), Dr Doroth Gwajima, has directed the Regional Health Management Team (RHMT) and Council Health Management Team (CHMT) to professionally supervise services offered at various health centres countrywide.

The deputy PS issued a directive recently during her tour to inspect how service providers at health centres in Chamwino District were discharging their duties.

Dr Gwajima said it was the obligation of RHMT and CHMT to ensure the health services were provided to people accordingly.

"The government made sure that there was appropriate infrastructure for the provision of health services. Therefore, it is your duty to ensure our people have access to health services."

Dr Gwajima insisted hard working and professionalism in the course of discharging duties to reduce complaints lodged by citizens in need of health services.

"Service providers must be patriotic and considerate to patients to maintain public trust," she added.

She noted that because there was sufficient infrastructure at health centres, what was needed was hardworking as well as refraining from working as usual style, adding that all health centres should have a strategic plan that would address various challenges the people were facing.