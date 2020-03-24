Tanzania: Govt to Review Hunting Blocks Annual Fee

23 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government is contemplating to review the annual fee imposed on hunting blocks leasing licence after the hunting business to experience crisis due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across the world.

The country has so far reported 12 COVID19 cases and asked tourists wishing to visit the country to follow guidelines set up by the government as one of the measures to control the deadly disease.

Deputy Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Constantine Kanyasu, noted at the weekend that the government was working on hunters' requests to review the annual fee on hunting blocks due hunting business to be seriously affected by coronavirus.

"The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism will meet hunters again before the end of this month to inform them on the government's action to rescue the subsector," said the deputy minister while briefing the media after meeting with the hunters.

The hunters under their umbrella body of the Tanzania Hunting Operators Association (Tahoa) met the deputy minister to seek government support after the hunting subsector to be tremendously affected by coronavirus.

Mr Kanyasu said the hunting season in the country would officially commence in July and end in December, pointing out that the hunters went to market to seek clients from January to June to start hunting in July.

"They have argued that they have failed to go to market to seek clients for hunting due to the coronavirus pandemic across the world," said the deputy minister.

Tanzania is home to the world's largest wild animal's population in 32 game reserves and 16 national parks with Serengeti National Park hosting the second largest terrestrial mammal migration in the world, which helps to secure it as one of the seven natural wonders of Africa.

Tahoa chairman Michel Mantheakis said previously that the country would receive 1,500 annually, saying the country would earn between $100,000 and $200,000 from hunting in a year.

"Most tourists have cancelled their travels to the country due to coronavirus spread across the global," he said.

