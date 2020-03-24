Liberia: MOT's Fire Report Delays At LNFS

More than two months since fire gutted the 3rd floor of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in Monrovia, destroying several sensitive documents, the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) is yet to release findings.Delay by the LNFS in releasing to the public what caused the fire is generating concern among Liberians.

A source from the office of the chief investigator at the LNFS said findings from the fire are being withheld because they could indict the Transport Ministry itself.

It is established that there was no electricity in the ministry when the fire broke out, so what caused the fire in the ministry remains the million dollar question.

Ministry of Transport officials, including Minister Samuel Wulu, who usually speak on crucial matters concerning the ministry, are tightlipped thus, raising public concern and suspicion.

This paper gathered that the ministry is usually protected by government employed security personnel who sleep at the ministry every night thereby, leaving many to wonder what really caused the fire outbreak there.

When this paper contacted the Liberia National Fire Service recently, the Director of Press Mr. Augustine Momo could not state for the delaying in coming out with findings.