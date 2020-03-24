Liberia: MOT's Fire Report Delays At LNFS

24 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Mondaye And Jonathan Browne

More than two months since fire gutted the 3rd floor of the Ministry of Transport (MOT) in Monrovia, destroying several sensitive documents, the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) is yet to release findings.Delay by the LNFS in releasing to the public what caused the fire is generating concern among Liberians.

A source from the office of the chief investigator at the LNFS said findings from the fire are being withheld because they could indict the Transport Ministry itself.

It is established that there was no electricity in the ministry when the fire broke out, so what caused the fire in the ministry remains the million dollar question.

Ministry of Transport officials, including Minister Samuel Wulu, who usually speak on crucial matters concerning the ministry, are tightlipped thus, raising public concern and suspicion.

This paper gathered that the ministry is usually protected by government employed security personnel who sleep at the ministry every night thereby, leaving many to wonder what really caused the fire outbreak there.

When this paper contacted the Liberia National Fire Service recently, the Director of Press Mr. Augustine Momo could not state for the delaying in coming out with findings.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.