Tanzania: No Need to Panic, JPM Calms Nation

PRESIDENT John Magufuli yesterday advised Tanzanians not to be scared of novel coronavirus, instead stay focused and work hard, while taking heed of protective measures recommended by health experts.

Making the statement while attending a Sunday Mass at St. Paul of the Cross Cathedral Catholic Church in Dodoma, the President said the deadly virus has caused panic to all sorts of people in the country like in any part of the world.

The Head of State noted that the spread of the COVID-19 shouldn't be a reason for people to abandon prayers, and any other daily economic activities, and hence, asked all to keep on praying for the prosperity of the country.

Equally, in a statement that was issued yesterday by the Director of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, Dr Magufuli also warned people who are issuing misleading information about the disease that the government would deal with them as criminals.

"Let's stop scaring each other, it's too much... this is the right time for all of us, regardless of one's religion to extend our prayers to God and work hard so that we build our own economy. We can't surrender to Coronavirus, because this too shall pass," he added.

Dr Magufuli said it has reached a point where some people fear going to Church and Mosque for prayers because of the virus, that should not be the case, because the country's development depends on everyone.

He further said: "There have been a lot of scaring statements about coronavirus as if it is the only disease that kills people, despite the presence of HIV/AIDS, Malaria, Cancer and road accidents, which also claim lives.

"And it is fortunate that the disease has not claimed any life in Tanzania, and all we need is to take care of ourselves."

In a related development, the President pointed out that all development projects countrywide should continue with high speed as planned, saying that life and activities must continue despite challenges in the course.

He said it was irrational for anyone to make fun of the deadly coronavirus in the social media with the aim of creating fear in the public, which instead should be used to provide education on protective measures.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli has thanked religious leaders for their continuous efforts and support to the government on educating the public on how they should protect themselves against the disease.

As part of measures to reduce spread of the COVID-19, the government last week banned all sorts of mass gatherings including closing Schools from kindergarten to University.

"Out of the measures, the government didn't ban services at religions institutions, because they have relevance and importance to all of us," said Dr Magufuli.

In another development, the Catholic Diocese of Moshi worshipers and Tanzanians in general have been asked not to panic or create unnecessary fear in the public about the coronavirus, instead have faith and hope that it will soon be history.

The plea was made yesterday by the new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Moshi, His Eminence Ludovick Minde during the Sunday Holy Mass, being his first service as a bishop since he was ordained to head it last Thursday.

The Holy Mass that coincided with the Fourth Sunday of Lent period was held at the Christ the King Cathedral here.

"This disease has caused panic among many people in many countries in the world including Tanzania... the way to fight the disease is to remove fear and panic among ourselves, and reinforce our faith, while at the same time we must maintain hope that it will end by putting our efforts in prayers and repentance without stopping," he said.

The clergy noted that Tanzanian Catholic bishops held a special two-day prayer, on Friday and Saturday as they had planned since the disease erupted, simply to pray so that God would save the nation from the Covid-19 disaster, and further asked the congregation in Moshi and other parts of the country to make special prayers concerning the same.

"Tomorrow (Monday, March 23, 2020) the priests with the Catholic Diocese of Moshi will also have their special prayers to implore for the nation concerning the tragedy.

May I take this opportunity to appeal to you believers also to have your special prayers for the nation, while bishops prepare a special prayer to plead for the nation related to this catastrophic disaster," he said.

Bishop Minde reiterated the TEC bishops' statement issued during his consecration day and asked Tanzanians to stop making jokes in relation to the Covid-19 tragedy, teases he said are exacerbating fears within the community.

"This is tragedy and not a joke my brothers and sisters; look at what is going on around the world as a result of this disease, the activities globally are stopped, in some places even worshiping activities have been suspended, and many people are dying.

We should ask God to spare us Tanzanians from this tragedy instead of making jokes concerning the disease in the social media," he said.

Citing an example of the impact of the disease, Bishop Minde said it included the sudden suspension of educational activities in all levels of education in the country.

"There are members of the families who were asking their children to stay in schools even during the holidays, not because they are not able to raise their children, but for them to stay close to the religious leaders, so that they do not deviate from the faith and destroy their morals due to the bad environments of their home areas."