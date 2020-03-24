Tanzania: Drastic Measures As Cases Rise

AS the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases hits 12, the government has declared six bold measures to limit further spread of the deadly virus in the country.

President John Magufuli issued the new measures via a televised live broadcast from the Chamwino State House in Dodoma yesterday, hinting that all the patients, except one jetted in from the coronavirus-hit nations.

The patients comprise eight nationals and four foreigners; however, all are recuperating well.

"All the clinical tests which were taken from the alleged 20 people and shown symptoms of the disease turned out to be negative.

"The results also apply to our first recorded case in Arusha, the patient also tested negative today," noted President Magufuli.

Explaining, he extended appreciation to all the healthcare providers, who have dedicated their precious lives and time to save the patients.

In the course, the State took measures, which included strengthening the National Committee responsible for the fight against coronavirus led by the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ummy Mwalimu. Other members will later be appointed by the Premier as seen fit.

According to the President, beginning today any travellers coming into the country from the most affected areas will have to undergo self-isolation for 14 days on arrival at their own cost(s). The directive will also apply to Tanzanians arriving from virus-hit countries.

He directed the Ministry for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to ensure the Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) operations are strengthened and equipped with high-tech machines.

The President also ordered all attendants at the country's entry points to be supplied with inspection machines and protective gear.

"On that note, I am encouraging security organs to strengthen security in the borders to avoid reckless people entering the country before screening," he said.

On the note, the government has also suspended all foreign travel permits for its officials anticipating to travel to any coronavirus-affected countries.

As for other people intending to visit these countries, they should reassess their intentions for travel to the countries and other destinations within Tanzania.

President Magufuli placed emphasis for the people to take cautionary measures issued by experts to protect themselves from contracting the virus.

"Our experts have been very clear on how the virus can be contracted especially through fluids caused by coughing and sneezing penetrating into the mouth, nose or eyes.

"A person may be infected through hand touching with a person who has contracted the virus," observed the President.

He urged people to avoid handshakes and mass gatherings, which are not important, adding that Hospitals, markets, shops, camp, Mosques, Churches and transport facilities should not be places to be crowded unnecessarily.

Earlier, before the disease was confirmed in the country, the government introduced several measures to prevent the spread including raising awareness in the public through various media outlets in the country.

Also, the government built capacity to the doctors and health workers on how to deal with the disease, especially those stationed along the country's borders, and major airports in Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and Mwanza Airports.

Likewise, special isolation centres have been identified and they will be responsible for hosting patients, who have been confirmed with the virus.

Spread of the virus is greatly affecting areas including health and the economy particularly sectors of trade, manufacturing, airline business and tourism.

In the development the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the virus a global health emergency. And, due to its wide spread, on March 11, this year the health organisation also declared it a global pandemic problem.

To check its spread in Tanzania, President Magufuli on March 16, suspended Uhuru Torch race for 2020, as a precautionary measure and ordered that its funds instead be directed to the preparation and improvements of health facilities responsible for handling possible coronavirus cases.

The following day on March 17 and 18, the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and the Minister responsible for Health Ms Ummy Mwalimu in different platforms issued directives on further strengthening prevention by closing all Primary, Secondary, Colleges and Universities for a period of 30 days.

On the same breath, the government banned all public gatherings including seminars, forums, and festivals as well as any sports activities including leagues to convene within the same timeframe.