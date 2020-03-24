Liberia: Declare State of Emergency

-Rep. Cole recommends to govt.

Bong County Electoral District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole calls on government to declare a 'State of Emergency' amidst the Corona virus spread here.

The Liberian government through the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia has since announced a third case of the virus and said affected individuals have been quarantined at the newly constructed 14 Military hospital in lower Margibi County.

Already, the government has put several measures in place, including banning public gathering, reducing number of passengers in commercial transport, constructing health protocol at the Roberts International Airport, and shutting down schools, churches and mosques.

Speaking on Ok Morning Drive Monday, March 23, Cole said Liberia is attacked by an invisible invader and the best option is to declare state of emergency to allow government enforce some strong measures for the safety of Liberians and foreign residents.

"I wonder the mindset of people who think that government is creating false alarms of the virus; those people are insane. Those people have lost their five senses, look at the world today, everywhere people are dying of the virus and we have reported three cases and people think is about making money, this is totally unacceptable," he said.

Cole narrated further that those claiming President George Manneh Weah is raising false alarm about the corona virus outbreak are 'devilish' and they have lost their sense of reasoning in the name of political differences.

Article 85 ofhe 1986 Constitution of Liberia states: The President, as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, may order any portion of the Armed Forces into a state of combat readiness in defend of the Republic, before or after the declaration of a state of emergency, as may be warranted by the situation. All military power or authority shall at all times, however, be held in subordination to the civil authority and the Constitution."

The Bong County lawmaker encouraged Liberians to follow all health protocols and stay safe.

"We encourage our people to follow the health protocol; we are being attacked by extended forces especially, invisible forces and it requires the collective effort of every one of us," he emphasized.

Speaking on the show, the Managing Editor of FrontpageAfrica newspaper, a local daily here, Rodney Sieh said the virus is ragging hell the world over and Liberia is no exception, so Liberians should rise up to the challenge by following the procedurals set by health authorities.

Mr.Sieh said, he has instructed both the editorial and business staff of his paper to work from home and the senior management is considering to suspend production of hard copy of the paper, meaning the paper would only operate online.