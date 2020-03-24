Liberia Medical and Dental Council Prohibits Treatments At Pharmacies, Drugstores

24 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Gerald C. Koinyeneh

Monrovia — As part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease, the Liberia Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has banned all pharmacies and drugstores from providing treatment at their facilities.

The LMDC also warned that other than drugs prescribed by a medical doctor; these businesses should not sell to medications to customers.

"No pharmacy or drugstore is allowed to provide treatment at their facilities and medication should be based on doctor's advice," the LMDC said in a statement recently through its Registrar General, Moses G. Pewu.

The LMDC is an autonomous government agency charged with the authority to regulate and monitor the practice of medicines within Liberia.

The ban comes following the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) reported that its first COVID-19 patient sought over-the-counter treatment at a pharmacy in Monrovia after experiencing fever and unproductive cough.

Mandates for Healthcare Professionals

The LMDC also called on health workers to adhere to the infectious Prevention (IPC) policy instituted by the Ministry of Health and the LMDC to ensure the safety of patients and healthcare professionals, as well as to reduce the risk posed by COVID-19.

The IPC is a scientific approach and practical solution designed to prevent harm caused by infection to patients and health workers. It is grounded in infectious diseases, epidemiology, social science and health system strengthening.

In addition, the LMDC has mandated that only licensed healthcare professionals will be allowed at every triage area of any health facility, while all referral procedures should be done in accordance with the IPC protocols by health professionals.

It called on all doctors covering health facilities to increase constant visitation at the facility to ensure the IPC protocols are adhered to, adding, "No health professionals are allowed to provide treatment outside of health facilities, such as hospitals, health centers and clinics."

At the same time, the LMDC has mandated all health facilities to set up a triage, a process for sorting injured people into groups based on their needs for immediate medical treatment.

The regulatory body also called for personal protective equipment (PPEs) to be available at the triage area for healthcare professionals and called for all ambulances to have basic medical equipment and licensed healthcare professionals.

All healthcare facilities, the LMDC added, must adhere to the MOH/LMDC referral and IPC protocols and hand washing equipment should be available at entrances and service areas.

Meanwhile, the LMDC has announced the commencement of clinical inspection of all health facilities across the country to ensure its mandates are adhered to.

It vowed to institute punitive measures for violators of these mandates if necessary.

The LMDC's mandate comes in the wake of reports from the 14 Military Hospital, which is being used as a quarantine center for the infected and high-risk individuals, lacks medication and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

The warning also comes at the time health authorities have reported three cases of COVID-19 in Liberia.

The government also invoke the Public Health Law of Liberia, designating Montserrado and Margibi Counties as infected areas and instituted several measures largely aimed at limiting crowding in the two counties beginning "effective immediately."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria Reports Chloroquine Poisonings After Trump Praised Drug
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.