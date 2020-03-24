Liberia: Autocities Alliance Donates U.S.$10k Sanitary Materials to Liberia Marketing Association to Prevent Covid-19 Draft

Monrovia — Cities Alliance, through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has donated assorted sanitary materials valued at US$10,000 to the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA).

Cities Alliance's Monitoring and Evaluation Analyst Senjovu Andrew, making the donation to Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf on Monday, March 23, said the gesture is the entity's effort in preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease in Liberia.

The 75-set washing-hands materials which include barrels, detergents and buckets, among others will be distributed across markets in Monrovia and surroundings.

Mr. Andrew, speaking further said, although the donation is not part of Cities Alliance's Liberia country programs, it was prudent to help the government in the fight against the coronavirus.

He revealed that plans are being worked on to creating awareness in the communities and via radio programs to educate the population about the COVID-19 disease.

"The markets are operational; so many people go to the market to buy food and other items. We are also looking forward to creating awareness and radio programs to see how the public can get informed to fight against this virus," he said.

Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, receiving the items, thanked Cities Alliance for the 'timely' intervention and stated the donation was cardinal for the LMA, as it is among few institutions that is still open.

"It is very cardinal to support the Liberia Marketing Association. We can't stop them from what they do because we need to eat every day," he noted.

The Acting President of the LMA, Bendu S. Kamara, also lauded Cities Alliance and pledged the items will be distributed properly.

Madam Kamara also called for more awareness and education among marketers to follow the safety measures.