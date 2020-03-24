Angola: Inter-Sector Commission Against Covid-19 With New Coordinator

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, appointed last Sunday the Angolan Armed Forces' General Pedro Sebastião, who is minister of State and Head of the Security House of the President, to coordinate the Inter-sector Commission for the Management of Measures Against the Expansion of COVID-19.

A note from the Civil Office of the President, to which ANGOP has had access, informs that the measure aims to give a better level of organization to all action to prevent and fight against the expansion of the new Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The document adds that the decision arises in view of the constraints verified in the reception of citizens in the Quarantine Center of Calumbo and the need to ensure that people have proper reception and accommodation in the current exceptional circumstances.

The composition of the Commission remains unchanged, with the assistant coordination passing to the minister of State for Social Affairs, Carolina Cerqueira.