Angola: Covid-19 - Mincult Suspends Religious and Cultural Activities

23 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture (MINCULT) determined last Saturday the suspension, for 15 days, of religious services, faith and miracles groupings, as well as concerts and other public entertainments.

In a press release to which ANGOP had access, the ministerial department said that the period of suspension of activities could be extended by an equal period of time depending on the development of the health situation.

MINCULT adds that public establishments (museums, cultural houses, cultural centers, archives, libraries and congregation places) that remain open must create the appropriate hygiene conditions, in accordance with the rules and security procedures against COVID- 19.

Angola registered two positive cases of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), more specifically in two Angolan males aged between 36 and 38, who entered Angola on 17 and 18 March, coming from Portugal, and whose condition was confirmed at about 2 am Saturday, March 21.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.