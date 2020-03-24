Angola: Covid-19 - Mincult Suspends Religious and Cultural Activities

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture (MINCULT) determined last Saturday the suspension, for 15 days, of religious services, faith and miracles groupings, as well as concerts and other public entertainments.

In a press release to which ANGOP had access, the ministerial department said that the period of suspension of activities could be extended by an equal period of time depending on the development of the health situation.

MINCULT adds that public establishments (museums, cultural houses, cultural centers, archives, libraries and congregation places) that remain open must create the appropriate hygiene conditions, in accordance with the rules and security procedures against COVID- 19.

Angola registered two positive cases of the new Coronavirus (Covid-19), more specifically in two Angolan males aged between 36 and 38, who entered Angola on 17 and 18 March, coming from Portugal, and whose condition was confirmed at about 2 am Saturday, March 21.