Angola: Girabola2019/20 - Santa Rita Beat Williete

23 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Santa Rita de Cássia last Sunday at home beat Williete de Benguela by 2-0, in a game of the 25th round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20), played at the Eucaliptos Stadium, in Uíge City.

In the other games of the round played on the same day, Ferrovia do Huambo drew 0-0 with Progresso do Sambizanga, while Cuando Cubango beat Académica do Lobito 2-1.

Last Saturday, at the opening of the round, Interclube, playing at home, defeated Recreativo do Libolo by 2-0, in 22 de Junho Stadium, in Luanda, while Petro de Luanda travelled to the eastern Moxico Province and defeated FC Bravos do Maquis 3-0 in Mumdunduleno Stadium.

With these results, Petro retake the leadership of the competition with 54 points, while the holders of the title, 1º de Agosto, come second with 51 points.

FC Bravos do Maquis occupy the third position with 40 points. Santa Rita come 15th and last of the general standing, with 16 points.

More From: ANGOP

