Liberia: Segal CEO Calls for Govt, Private Security Partnership to Combat Coronavirus

24 March 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL), Momo T. Cyrus has called for a strong partnership between the Government of Liberia (GoL) and private security apparatus in an effort to contain further spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19).

Mr. Cyrus made the statement on Saturday, March 21, 2020, during an engagement with reporters where he said the national security apparatus cannot survive squarely without the support of private security institutions, especially as it relates to instituting the preventive measures.

As part of the partnership, Mr. Cyrus recommended the need for training and seminars to acquaint private security guards with the newest form of preventive measures that are in place since they are the first point of contact at major institutions in the country.

"As it is becoming alarming by the day, especially with the third case, it is my request that the government sees reason(s) to collaborate with private security organizations. Private security has played a major role in the society and they are the first point of contact to entering major institutions," stated the SEGAL boss.

In line with the proposed collaboration, Cyrus wants the establishment of a private security commission that will help the government in the execution of various preventive measures set aside by the Ministry of Health.

"If you talk about hand-washing; if you talk about social distancing, it is the private security officers that will ensure that these things happen because they are the ones who are always there," the SEGAL asserted.

He disclosed that SEGAL as a private security institution has already led the way in providing education for clients and Liberians on the prevention of the disease long before the country even recorded its first case.

"We have played a leading role in the Liberian economy, and we were one of the first institutions to proffer preventive messages to our clients. Other private security institutions had also done this long ago as well, and this is why our collaboration with the government would be good and beneficial to all. Though we have already begun, the elevation of this partnership with government will help in the containment of this virus," he indicated.

With over 3,000 trained manpower in 13 of Liberia's 15 counties, Cyrus also vowed to support vulnerable communities during the outbreak in line with the institution's social corporate responsibility.

Coronavirus (Covid-19) is a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people.

Since the outbreak in China in December of last year, the confirmed cases have passed 300,000 as of yesterday, March 22, with more than 13,000 deaths around the world; while 92,000 people have recovered, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A third person has been tested positive for the Coronavirus disease in the country since March 20, 2020.

EPA suspended Executive Director, Mr. Nathaniel T. Blama, who returned from Switzerland, was recorded as the first confirmed case of the virus in Liberia on Monday, March 16, 2020.

