Liberia: 'The President Has an Ulterior Motive'

The opposition Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) says the nomination of Cllr. A. Ndubusi Nwabudike as Chairman of the National Elections Commission was done with an ulterior motive to hijack the 2020 senatorial election and the 2023 general and presidential elections.

The Collaborating Political parties (CPP) spokesperson, Mohammed Ali, in a telephone conversation with the Daily Observer quoted the CPP position stating that the nominee has multiple human relations and attitudinal problems and poor in places he has worked beginning from the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) to the Governance and Anti-Corruption Commissions, positions to which he was named but never confirmed by the Senate.

Furthermore, the CPP is of the view that the nominee who is serving in a tenured position at the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) cannot leave a tenured position for another when the tenure of the position he occupies has not expired.

The CPP, according to Ali, says Nwabudike's appointment from one institution to the other only tells the President's anterior motive.

"This guy is not the only qualified Liberian for the job. There are many qualified Liberians to head the NEC; we will rally around our senators and other senators to ensure that he is not confirmed," Ali said.

Besides Nwabudike, Floyd Sayor, the principal character at the center of controversy surrounding electoral fraud from the 2017 presidential elections to the 2019 District 15 by-election, is one of those nominated as a commissioner, an appointment the CPP views as a pretext to maintain and retain the old system of fraud.

"He has been involved with data fraud at the NEC which has the propensity to stir up conflict in a crucial matter like elections," the CPP says.

As crucial elections are upcoming, which include the Senatorial mid-term elections and the 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections, Cllr. Nwabudike is appealing to Liberians to give him the chance and judge him by his handling of the upcoming Senatorial election.

Solo Kelgbeh, Presidential Press Secretary, told Daily Observer in a telephone interview yesterday that it is left with the Senate to confirm or deny the nominees.

"The president has the appointing power, and he appoints people who will deliver," he said.

Kelgbeh said, "It is obvious that whoever that is appointed and is not in their interest is also unqualified, they have the right to go to the Senate not to confirm him."

It may be recalled that President Weah, on March 21, nominated Cllr. Nwabudike as Chairman of the NEC to replace Jerome Korkoyah whose tenure expires this month. Nwabudike's nomination is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Others nominated along with Nwabudike include Davidetta Browne Lansanah, Co-Chairman, Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar, Commissioner, Floyd Sayor, Commissioner, Barsee Kpangbai, Commissioner, Josephine Kou Gaye, Commissioner.