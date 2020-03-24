Angola: Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, 32 Years Later

Luanda — The end of the racial segregationist regime that ruled South Africa until the end of the decade of 1980, as well as the liberation of the nationalist Nelson Mandela and the consequent independence of Namibia are the main gains of the battle of Cuito Cuanavale, which marks its 32nd anniversary this Monday, March 23.

The Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, which took place between November 15, 1987 and March 23, 1988, is considered by politicians and historians to be the beginning of a change in favour of peace and freedom in Southern Africa.

After three decades, and in a demonstration of their appreciation and honour, to the memory of all those who fought in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, the date is celebrated for the second time as a national holiday in Angola and concurrently in the Southern Africa region by the countries that are part of SADC. Considered one of the greatest military confrontations of post-independence Angola , it was the longest battle on the African continent since World War II.

Both sides of the conflict (Angola/South Africa) claimed victory, but the Africans who were once oppressed were the winners. To some analysts, the historical facts should not be denied, because they serve to make people reflect on the mistakes of the past, so that they do not happen anymore. There can be no doubt that March 23 changed the political geography of the Southern African region, with analysts converging on the conclusion that if it hadn't been for that battle, surely the then segregationist regime of South Africa would not have given Namibia its independence.

War and History

The place of the battle was the south of Angola, in the Cuíto Cuanavale region, south-eastern Province of Cuando Cubango, where the armies of Angola (FAPLA) and Cuba (FAR) clashed with UNITA (National Union for the Total Independence of Angola)'s FALA that were backed by the armed forces of the largest regional military power, South Africa. March 23, 1988 marks the end of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, becoming the turning point of the war that had been going on for years, encouraging an agreement between South Africans and Cubans to withdraw troops. The signing of the New York Agreements led to the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 435/78, leading to the withdrawal of Cuban forces from Angola, the release of Nelson Mandela and the independence of Namibia.

Memorial in honour of heroes To honour the memory of all those who fought in the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale, the Angolan Government built, in an area of 3.5 hectares, a sculptural set aiming to "eternalize" the sacrifice of the thousands of Angolans who fought against the troops of the apartheid regime. The imposing building, about 35 meters high in the form of a pyramid (explicit reference to the "Tumpo Triangle", site of the last battle) built in a total area of 3.5 hectares, at the entrance to the headquarters of the municipality of Cuito Cuanavale, symbolizes the memory and the bravery of the heroes of the 1988 battle.

The infrastructure comprises two floors, a terrace and supported by three reinforced concrete beams. It is equipped with an elevator capable of carrying five people. Right at the entrance to the historic monument's courtyard, there are two statues of soldiers, one of the former FAPLA and the other Cuban, with fists raised in victory. In the same perimeter, there is a library and a museum; in the museum visitors can see several weapons captured during the fights and the material used by the extinct FAPLA and Cuban troops.