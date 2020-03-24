Angola: Flávio Hopes to Decide Title Against 1º De Agosto

23 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — Petro de Luanda's assistant coach, Flávio Amado, said last Saturday in Luena, eastern Moxico Province, that his team plans to decide the title against 1º de Agosto, in the 27th round of the top division National Football Championship (Girabola2019/20).

Speaking to the press, in the end of the match for the 25th round, in which his team beat FC Bravos do Maquis by 3-0, Flávio said that in the confrontation with the defending champions the objective is to score as early as possible to guarantee the triumph and, therefore, the title.

On his turn, midfielder Job, captain of Petro de Luanda, valued the victory over FC Bravos do Maquis and was also manifested confidence in winning the trophy of the country's main football competition.

